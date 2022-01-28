Blue Apron Partners with Panasonic

Blue Apron is helping customers save time and space in the kitchen by entering into a strategic partnership with appliance company Panasonic Consumer Electronics Co. Through this collaboration, the meal kit company has developed select recipes on its Two-Serving menu that can be prepared in Panasonic’s 4-in-1 Multi-Oven, which features a convection bake oven, air fryer, inverter microwave and a FlashXpress broiler.

"Our customers continue to ask us for convenience in the kitchen, without sacrificing great quality and fresh ingredients,” said John Adler, VP of culinary at New York-based Blue Apron. “By leveraging technology in homes, including Panasonic’s innovative appliance, we can continue to make Blue Apron recipes easier and faster to prepare for new and existing customers alike."

The select Blue Apron recipes now include alternative steps that have been adapted for use with the 4-in-1 Multi-Oven to enhance the cooking experience. For example, Blue Apron customers can use the air fryer feature to crisp prosciutto as a topping for any dish, or the convection bake oven to quickly roast vegetables. According to the company, with combination cooking, customers can achieve the textures and flavors a traditional microwave may not be able to achieve.

“We are excited to introduce Panasonic as one of our partners this year. Their passion for bringing convenient and delicious solutions to kitchens around the country is perfectly aligned with our plans to broaden variety and flexibility on our menu,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s chief marketing officer. “We continue to look for ways to sustainably grow customer engagement and retention rates, and we believe this partnership is yet another piece that will help us do so.”

Blue Apron and Panasonic plan to jointly promote the partnership throughout the year.

“Panasonic is committed to helping customers save time in the kitchen without sacrificing quality or nutrition. Blue Apron shares the same core value, forming a natural alignment between both companies,” added Hiroko Watanabe, appliance group manager at Newark, N.J.-based Panasonic.

Panasonic’s 4-in-1 Multi-Oven is also now available for purchase on the Blue Apron Market.

Panasonic Consumer Electronics is a division of Panasonic Corp. of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corp. It offers a wide range of consumer solutions, among them home appliances; imaging, including the LUMIX brand; home entertainment, including the Technics brand; personal care; home monitoring; and more.

In other Blue Apron news, the meal kit company revealed plans last month for a Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card, a co-branded credit card created in collaboration with Aspiration, which offers its cardholders rewards to help fight the climate crisis. A first for the meal kit industry, the Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card will reward cardmembers on qualifying purchases made at BlueApron.com and on the Blue Apron mobile app, as well as extend benefits currently available to all Aspiration Zero Card customers.

Blue Apron also revealed another partnership last month, this one with Amazon. The partnership allows Blue Apron recipes to be available with Amazon Alexa. The cook-along feature on Alexa-enabled devices allows customers to follow step-by-step recipe instruction prompts, with the option to set the pace for a seamless cooking experience.