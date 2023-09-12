Advertisement
09/12/2023

Harris Teeter President Gets Candid on Company Culture at Grocery Impact

Tammy DeBoer to kick off November event sharing insights on how culture is the foundation of success
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Harris Teeter's SVP of Merchandising Promoted to President
Tammy DeBoer

In this upcoming keynote address at Progressive Grocer's reimagined Grocery Impact Eventthe dynamic Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter, a leading, regional neighborhood market and wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., will delve into the significance of company culture and its profound impact on organizational success. Drawing from her extensive experience in the retail industry, DeBoer will share invaluable insights, strategies and real-life examples that have shaped Harris Teeter's thriving culture.

During the captivating keynote address on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 1:15 p.m., DeBoer will highlight the fundamental role of company culture as the foundation upon which Harris Teeter has built its success. According to DeBoer, “strong culture is not merely a buzzword, but a strategic imperative that drives employee engagement, customer satisfaction and ultimately, business growth.”

[Read more: "The 2023 Top Women in Grocery: Simply the Best']

Through anecdotes and personal experiences, DeBoer will explore the purpose and guiding principles that reinforce Harris Teeter's culture and the significance of leadership in shaping and nurturing a positive culture, as well as the role of communication in fostering a strong company culture.

DeBoer will share practical strategies and best practices that have been instrumental in shaping Harris Teeter's culture leaving the audience inspired and equipped with actionable insights to cultivate a thriving company culture within their own organizations.

Grocery Impact event

More About Grocery Impact 

Nov. 7-9; Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, Fla. 

Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact is the event where grocery leaders meet to exchange ideas, celebrate success and build relationships. The event will bring together the disruptors, innovators, pacesetters and leaders in grocery – present and future – for three days of education, collaboration, networking and celebration.

The upcoming Grocery Impact will also include the following special events: the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) program and formal dinner gala and awards reception; and GenNext Awards and Symposium. 

