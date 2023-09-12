Harris Teeter President Gets Candid on Company Culture at Grocery Impact

In this upcoming keynote address at Progressive Grocer's reimagined Grocery Impact Event, the dynamic Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter, a leading, regional neighborhood market and wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., will delve into the significance of company culture and its profound impact on organizational success. Drawing from her extensive experience in the retail industry, DeBoer will share invaluable insights, strategies and real-life examples that have shaped Harris Teeter's thriving culture.



During the captivating keynote address on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 1:15 p.m., DeBoer will highlight the fundamental role of company culture as the foundation upon which Harris Teeter has built its success. According to DeBoer, “strong culture is not merely a buzzword, but a strategic imperative that drives employee engagement, customer satisfaction and ultimately, business growth.”

Through anecdotes and personal experiences, DeBoer will explore the purpose and guiding principles that reinforce Harris Teeter's culture and the significance of leadership in shaping and nurturing a positive culture, as well as the role of communication in fostering a strong company culture.

DeBoer will share practical strategies and best practices that have been instrumental in shaping Harris Teeter's culture – leaving the audience inspired and equipped with actionable insights to cultivate a thriving company culture within their own organizations.