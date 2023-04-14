04/14/2023
Top Women in Grocery Videos: How and Why HR is Empowering
Harris Teeter's Susan Gibbons talks about how HR has a direct impact on grocery industry
Harris Teeter LLC's Susan Gibbons, senior manager associate relations, central region, shares insights of how HR supports the grocery industry beyond simply recruiting and retaining associates. Gibbons discusses crucial functions like ensuring diversity, inclusion, belonging and so much more.
Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]