Rouses Expands Delivery Options With DoorDash

On-demand delivery through DoorDash is now available at all Rouses Markets locations.

Independent retailer Rouses Markets has partnered with DoorDash to make its grocery selection available for delivery through the platform. The on-demand service will be available from all 65 Rouses locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

"Our commitment to our customers has always been centered around providing exceptional service,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. “We hold the same expectation for the level of service, whether it's in our stores or online. DoorDash has a proven track record for timely and reliable deliveries. We can trust our customers will receive their orders promptly, ensuring the freshness and quality we’ve been known for since 1960.”

Now through March 31, customers can receive 20% off all eligible orders of $35 or more, excluding taxes and fees, with special promo code ROUSES20. All Rouses Markets stores will also be available on DoorDash’s membership program DashPass, which offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

Meanwhile, Rouses Markets debuted its newest store in Lafayette, La., with a grand-opening event on Thursday, Jan. 25. Located at 1810 Camellia Boulevard, the 55,000-square-foot supermarket will anchor a 15-acre retail center adjacent to the Village of River Ranch, one of Lafayette’s largest communities. The store is Rouses’ fourth in Lafayette Parish, joining one location in Youngsville and two others in Lafayette.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses currently operates 65 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates.