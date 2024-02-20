EXCLUSIVE: DoorDash’s Impact Extends to Consumers, Independent Merchants

DoorDash is pulling back the curtain on how consumers, Dashers and independent merchants benefit from using its platform.

DoorDash, Inc. is shedding light on its impact throughout the communities it serves, including its Dashers, customers and independent merchants. Progressive Grocer was given an exclusive first look at the technology company’s 2023 Community Impact Report, which features new data and important takeaways, including the fact that 70% of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped increase their profits.

In order to learn more about its real-world impact, DoorDash commissioned three independent, anonymous surveys of its recent consumers, Dashers and independent merchants partnering with the platform. When it comes to merchants, DoorDash found that they earned nearly $50 billion through sales on the DoorDash and Wolt Marketplaces across the globe in 2023, and 19% of independent merchants surveyed said their business would not exist today if not for DoorDash.

(DoorDash purchased Finnish delivery startup Wolt in 2022 for $3.5 billion to expand its European operations.)

Additionally, 73% of meals delivered might not have existed without delivery options such as DoorDash, and 87% of merchant respondents said DoorDash helps them reach new customers they would otherwise not be able to reach.

Flexibility and increased financial stability were main drivers for why Dashers joined the DoorDash platform in 2023, with 88% of Dashers saying one of the main reasons they dash is because of the unique flexibility, and 91% saying they prefer to remain independent contractors. An impressive 79% of Dashers feel less stressed and anxious about their financial situation because of that flexibility.

“DoorDash connects local businesses, Dashers, and consumers to what they need, when they need it,” said Cheryl Young, DoorDash's head of policy research. “Our data-driven Community Impact Report demonstrates how people have leveraged DoorDash to achieve their goals. Whether that’s dashing for extra money for that very special occasion, using DoorDash to grow their customer base, or sending a warm meal to a loved one who’s sick, DoorDash’s community impact is felt every day.”

On the consumer side, DoorDash estimates that it saved users 446 million hours in 2023, and 80% of respondents agree that DoorDash helps them to be more productive or gives them time back for other activities. Some 50% of consumers with disabilities have used DoorDash to order items they need when they couldn't buy them themselves, and 73% of consumers report feeling good about creating earning opportunities in their community by using DoorDash.

Earlier this month, DoorDash released its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company boosted monthly active users to an all-time high of more than 37 million in December 2023 from more than 32 million in December 2022, with an increase in average order frequency.

DashPass and Wolt+ members also grew to an all-time high of over 18 million at the end of 2023 from over 15 million at the end of 2022. The combination of growing users and higher average engagement drove Q4 2023 total orders up 23% year-over-year to 574 million. The gross value of those orders — a key metric for online delivery firms — jumped 22% to $17.6 billion.

DoorDash reportedly plans to expand further into grocery in 2024. The company recently announced a new agreement with retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize USA to make an additional on-demand grocery delivery marketplace available to customers at each of its local brands – Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The Giant Co. and Stop & Shop. Delivery from DoorDash is expected to be available to customers of all brands by March.

San Francisco-based DoorDash connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe.