Kroger Improves Digital Content Experience for Shoppers

Through a partnership with Intelligence Node, The Kroger Co. is aiming to enhance its online shopping experience for customers. The retail analytics company’s solutions will help provide Kroger Marketplace with clearer, more informative product listings that will also offer better insights into product performance.

Intelligence Node uses an expansive database and advanced capabilities of generative AI copy optimization to help better inform shoppers’ product selections and purchase decisions.

“The Kroger Marketplace involves a complex matrix of elements that need to be effectively managed to deliver a seamless customer experience online,” said Michael Murphy, group VP of analytics and execution at Kroger. “From product copy and ratings to reviews and taxonomy, customers are searching out more information than ever before and providing what they need, when they need it is important.”

Continued Murphy: “We look forward to working with Intelligence Node to deliver an amazing customer experience while empowering our sellers to improve their business performance.”

Intelligence Node co-founder and CEO Sanjeev Sularia says the company looks forward to supporting Kroger’s growth plans through its content audit, optimization and execution capabilities.

“We are excited to collaborate with Kroger in ensuring that every customer receives a consistent digital content experience across millions of products and sellers on the Kroger marketplace,” Sularia said.

Meanwhile, Kroger is also making news as its pending merger with Albertsons Cos. grows nearer. The grocer shared insights into how it lowered prices in previous mergers, along with its commitment to do the same after this latest deal goes through.

Serving more than 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies as Retailers of the Century.