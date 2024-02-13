SpartanNash Brings Simbe Robots to 60 More Stores

SpartanNash is expanding its partnership with Simbe Robotics to bring Tally robots to dozens more of its locations. The food solutions company initially launched Tally at 15 of its stores in May of last year, and will now deploy the robots at 60 additional stores throughout SpartanNash’s Midwest footprint.

The robotics company’s Store Intelligence platform offers real-time inventory insights across the store to inform product stocking, ordering, merchandising and e-commerce fulfillment, allowing associates to ensure items are available for store guests with accurate location and price, and also freeing up their time for more customer-facing work.

"We first piloted Tally in 15 stores, and the success of that launch motivated us to expand Tally across more locations to help Associates save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving our store guests," said Tom Swanson, EVP, corporate retail at SpartanNash. "The real-time data intelligence Tally provides helps ensure our store guests' favorite items always stay fresh, are adequately stocked and priced competitively, helping us deliver the ingredients for a better life."

[RELATED: What Is the Future of Grocery Automation?]

Swanson further explained to Progressive Grocer that as a customer-centric food solutions company, SpartanNash is committed to investing in innovation that improves the efficiency and effectiveness of its business operations, and Tally was an obvious choice to help do that.

“Tally is a quiet, slim robot that unobtrusively traverses our store aisles and provides us with unmatched speed, accuracy and automation to save us time with inventory tracking,” he said.

Tally is also a welcome sight for SpartanNash’s customers, Swanson said, with the team seeing faces light up with curiosity, amusement and delight when Tally cruises through the aisles. Swanson says the SpartanNash team explains to guests that Tally is another member of the team that ensures their favorite items are available when they need them.

“We’re always impressed with how SpartanNash embraces innovative technologies,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO of Simbe. “In retail’s fast-paced environment, every data point matters. The expansion of our solution is a testament to their relentless focus on strengthening operations, supporting associates, and delivering an optimal shopping experience. Working with the SpartanNash team is incredibly rewarding, and we can’t wait to see the partnership grow from here.”

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.