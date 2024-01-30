Robomart Moves to Scale Self-Driving Mobile Retail Store Fleet

Self-driving smart shop provider Robomart has established a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PIX Moving. The MOU will enable Robomart to leverage PIX’s RoboBus and autonomous vehicle-manufacturing expertise to enhance Robomart’s fleet of autonomous mobile retail stores, including the application of PIX Moving Spaces in such unmanned retail scenarios as Robomart smart shops. The initial deployment of autonomous mobile retail stores will unfold in California, encompassing unmanned ice cream parlors, cafés and quick-service restaurants.

Robomart’s on-demand autonomous stores feature such advanced systems as proprietary checkout-free technology, temperature-controlled compartments and sophisticated sensors for seamless autonomous operation, all overseen by external cameras for 24/7 monitoring and security. Using these stores, retailers can streamline the shopping process by eliminating ordering, picking up, packaging and waiting in checkout lines. Among the company’s customers are Unilever (Ben & Jerry’s), Mars and Fatty Mart, deploying more than 100 Robomarts.

[RELATED: “Is This Autonomous Micro-Store the Future of Convenience?”]

PIX Moving will work closely with Robomart to grow its autonomous fleet through PIX Moving Spaces and the exploration of several other business use cases.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PIX Moving,” said Ali Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Robomart. “While Robomart has been at the forefront of pioneering autonomous mobile retail technology, PIX Moving’s expertise in custom autonomous vehicle manufacturing is unparalleled. This partnership will enable us to scale our fleet with high-quality advanced vehicles designed to deliver an exceptional shopping experience. PIX Moving’s contribution to vehicle manufacturing, combined with our robust retail technology, will redefine convenience and accessibility in retail.”

“Entering the unmanned retail market in the U.S. and partnering with Robomart is a highly strategic decision for PIX,” added Yu Chuan, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based PIX Moving. “With our diverse range of autonomous-driving Moving Spaces and Robomart’s extensive operational experience in unmanned retail, our collaboration will deliver a completely new shopping experience for U.S. consumers — on-demand convenience at their fingertips.”