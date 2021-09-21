Robomart Introduces Retailer Platform

Robomart, a provider of on-demand automated stores, has launched a Retailer Platform enabling retailers to partner with the company to deploy branded markets on wheels that consumers can summon to their doors. Eliminating the time otherwise needed for order fulfillment, Robomart says that it can help retailers increase deliveries by up to 500%. According to the company, its fastest end-to-end experience, from the time a consumer opens the company’s proprietary app to the time they have goods in hand, has been recorded at less than two minutes, with the average engagement being nine minutes.

The platform debuted at this year’s Groceryshop, and is accepting reservations on a first-come, first-served basis, with deployments beginning in early next year.

Consumers can hail a Robomart using the app, and when it arrives, open the doors with the app and select their products. Robomart’s RFID-based, checkout-free system enables consumers to take the products they want and just walk off without physically checking out and paying. With the new platform, retailers can now benefit from the technology and boost revenue through this new sales channel.

Retailers can order any of six Robomart types: Snacks, Grocery, Pharmacy, Cafe, Ice Cream and Fast Food. Snacks, Grocery and Café Robomarts feature refrigeration modules to keep perishable items fresh and drinks cold. Snacks, Grocery, Pharmacy and Café Robomarts will deploy in early 2022, with Ice Cream and Fast Food Robomarts currently in development and scheduled to join the fleet late next year.

Providing a turnkey solution for retailers to reach consumers faster, Robomart will manage almost every aspect of the operating model. Retailers can decide which of their products to feature as SKUs within each Robomart type; determine and set pricing of the items; leverage personalized full-vehicle branding; and choose from available operating zones in the greater Los Angeles area.

Thanks to restocking stations in each zone, Robomart will take care of all product stocking, tagging, scanning, quality control and replenishment, while retailers will be able to access a robust reporting dashboard for sales data and analytics.

“Since our consumer launch earlier this summer, we have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback and demand for Robomarts, which shows consumers are looking for a more convenient and faster way to get goods to their door,” noted Ali Ahmed, co-founder of Santa Monica, Calif.-based Robomart. “This new Retailer Platform will help us expand our offerings and provide a unique way for retailers to increase their reach and delivery capabilities, faster than ever before. We founded Robomart with the vision to create the fastest way to shop, and this launch allows us to power next-minute delivery for retailers. We look forward to Robomart’s continued growth, as an industry leader offering an experience no other delivery service can match.”

The platform’s launch follows a successful partnership with Miami-based REEF, the largest operator of mobility and logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in North America. As a result of the success of the initial deployment, REEF has now expanded the scope of its agreement with Robomart, and as the Retail Platform’s first retailer, will operate an additional fleet of robomarts across all of Los Angeles.

The Robomart app can be found on the iOS App Store and will soon be available on Android.