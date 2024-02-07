Ahold Delhaize USA Adds DoorDash Delivery to All Banners

In an effort to expand its grocery delivery options, Ahold Delhaize USA has struck up a partnership with DoorDash to offer the technology company’s services at each of its banners.

The DoorDash delivery option is already in place for most customers at Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop, and Food Lion will pilot with DoorDash in February before an expected full rollout in March. Loyalty programs for each of the food retailer's brands are integrated into the DoorDash experience, and all participating banner stores will also be available on membership program DashPass.

[RELATED: Which Grocers Poll High for E-Commerce Experiences?]

“As leading omnichannel grocery retailers in their markets, Ahold Delhaize USA brands are focused on providing fast and convenient grocery delivery for customers. The addition of DoorDash as a marketplace partner for our companies is very exciting,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “The speed and ease of DoorDash and its strong reputation for providing great customer service aligns with the priorities of each of our local brands.”

Continued Fleeman: “We look forward to delivering this new option for customers of our local brands – as well as new customers through DoorDash – and leveraging this partnership to enable our brands as they continue to drive omnichannel growth.”

Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder at DoorDash, said the third-party company is focused on creating opportunities for its merchant partners to compete, succeed and flourish in every environment.

“We’re excited to partner with Ahold Delhaize USA brands to support the growth of their digital channels and help them engage consumers in new ways,” Xu said. “As consumers’ favorite local commerce platform, we look forward to expanding our East Coast selection and giving consumers more access to everything in their neighborhoods, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.