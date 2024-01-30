Instacart Now Accepts Online SNAP at 170 Retail Banners

Instacart now offers online SNAP acceptance with more than 170 retail banners across more than 14,000 stores.

Instacart continues its mission of making food purchases a snap for all customers, expanding online acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at more grocery stores. With this expansion, the company's services will reach 96% of SNAP households across the country.

This week, Instacart announced that customers can use SNAP funds to order groceries for same-day delivery from Food City, Gordon Food Service, Hy-Vee, Schnucks and more than 10 additional Kroger banners including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Marianos, Metro Market, Pick n’ Save, Smith’s and QFC.

“We’re committed to offering families access to fresh food through an accessible and affordable online shopping and delivery experience. By expanding with retailers, we're giving SNAP families greater dignity of choice, and helping many experience – for the first time – the convenience of having groceries from these retailers delivered to their doorstep,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health. “The USDA reported that 41% of SNAP households have kids. We’re proud to bring SNAP online with these trusted retailers, helping ease the grocery shopping burden for caregivers by offering greater value, and unparalleled online selection and choice to SNAP families across the country.”

Instacart aims to make using SNAP benefits easy for customers, offering a discounted Instacart+ membership for SNAP participants and enabling an easy shopping and payment experience.

In related news, Instacart is demonstrating its commitment to shoring up food access and security by taking part in a "Food is Medicine" summit on Jan. 31. The event is hosted by the Department Health and Human Services (HHS) and includes Instacart, the Rockefeller Foundation and Feeding America food bank. According to HHS, the Biden Administration is partnering with Instacart to expand access to healthy food, through SNAP and other efforts.

“Very proud to be partnering with the administration to scale Food-As-Medicine programs! Health starts in the kitchen,” declared Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO and chair, on a Jan. 29 LinkedIn post.

Instacart works with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.