Ralphs, Food 4 Less Go Digital With SNAP Orders

Ralphs Grocery Co. and Food 4 Less/Foods Co. are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for all online Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) orders. The move comes as other grocers around the United States have made similar changes in the wake of high food prices and the end of COVID-era extra SNAP allotments.

Going forward, SNAP customers can use their EBT payments to order groceries electronically via the stores’ apps or websites. To get started, shoppers simply create an account on the app or site and add their EBT account number. They can then click on SNAP-eligible items and add them to their cart and choose from pickup or delivery options.

[Read more: “Homesome, Forage Team to Accept EBT SNAP Payments Online”]

Ralphs and 4 For Less also help users make healthy choices through their OptUP nutrition rating system. Through this system, a nutritional score is posted for online items, and shoppers can digitally explore better-for-you offerings.

The online EBT payments represent an expansion of the SNAP program that Ralph’s and Food 4 Less/Foods stores have been a part of for several years and also offer new e-commerce pathways. “Thousands of Ralphs and Food 4 Less/Foods Co. shoppers place digital orders every week,” said Holly Lorenzana, division e-commerce manager at Ralphs Grocery Company. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through pickup or for delivery. Our commitment to freshness for everyone reaches beyond sustenance. It’s a bridge to connect the communities we live and work into nourishing choices to encourage healthier living.”

Compton, Calif.-based Ralphs employs more than 18,000 associates at 184 supermarkets across Southern California. Also based in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less comprises more than 9,000 associates at 121 locations under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. Their parent parent company, Cincinnati-based Kroger, is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.