Wakefern Launches Live Tracking for Home Delivery of Online Orders

Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, has launched live tracking with Delivery Solutions for the delivery of online grocery orders. The cutting-edge tracking technology is available through many ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations, with live tracking of home deliveries offered at more than 200 stores.

The live-tracking feature is a dedicated platform offered by Plano, Texas-based Delivery Solutions that provides live order tracking and updates for online shoppers using home delivery. With real-time visibility features for users, live tracking offers customers live location updates on deliveries, improves efficiency and ensures quality.

Customers who use the Order.Pickup.Deliver. (OPD) online shopping service through ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer can take advantage of the live-tracking feature to pinpoint home delivery times and track their grocery delivery in real time. Customers will receive a series of messaging including “out for delivery” and “delivered,” along with a live link for tracking the order.

Live tracking also offers customers the ability to provide feedback on their delivery experience through a survey feature on the platform.

"Our customers rely on us to provide them with the highest level of service and convenience, and our live-tracking page is another example of how we are fulfilling that commitment," said Elizabeth Goodbread, Wakefern’s director of digital commerce and analytics. "We are proud to work with Delivery Solutions to leverage this technology and enhance our online shopping service at ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer stores."

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.