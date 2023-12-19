Meijer Offers Discounts on Milk for SNAP Participants

Meijer is the only retailer in its Midwest footprint to partner with Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute on Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive projects.

Meijer Inc. is now offering SNAP participants special discounts on select milk products at its 500-plus Midwest stores to help increase access to healthy food and beverages.

The initiative, called Add Milk, features 20% off any brand or size of 1% and fat-free milk and is enabled by a grant awarded recently by Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute that Meijer applied for earlier this year. Meijer is the largest retailer – and the only one in its six-state footprint – selected to partner on Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives (HFMI) projects, which were established by the 2018 Farm Bill to promote milk as part of a healthy diet.

"As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, we're pleased to partner with Auburn University to give families easier access to milk," said Meijer VP of Grocery Calli Schmid. "Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and our involvement in this program offers another opportunity to stretch our customers' dollars further."

The milk discounts apply for purchases made online and in-store at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Discounts will remain in effect until March 30, 2024.

In addition to the new 20%-off milk discounts for SNAP participants, Meijer is continuing to offer a 10% discount on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce, thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year, and free home delivery for SNAP customers.

"Meijer started out as a grocery store, so providing our customers with healthy grocery options is at the heart of what we do," noted Becky Bronkema, director of merchandising for dairy/frozen at Meijer and a 2023 PG Top Women in Grocery honoree.

Privately owned Meijer is based in Grand Rapids, Mich., and is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers and Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.