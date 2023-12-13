Instacart and Kroger Widen SNAP Partnership

Online SNAP payments are now accepted at more than 1,600 additional Kroger-owned banners around the U.S.

One of the bigger developments of 2023 is the broader availability of online Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments. That trend continues this week, as Instacart announced the expansion of its partnership with The Kroger Co. to enable digital SNAP acceptance at all Kroger, Ralphs, Foods Co, Fry’s, Jay C, Pay Less and Food 4 Less stores on Instacart’s platform.

The addition of more than 1,200 Kroger stores, more than 180 Ralphs locations, more than 120 Fry’s stores, 20 Foods Co locations, more than 20 Jay C stores, nearly 10 Pay Less locations and more than 100 Food 4 Less stores allows for online SNAP acceptance at more than 130 retail banners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. via Instacart. According to the grocery tech platform, this benefit reaches nearly 95% of people enrolled in the SNAP program.

“We want to give SNAP recipients the ability to choose from a variety of retailers based on what works best for their families, offering greater flexibility, convenience and the dignity of choice,” explained Sarah Marstrorocco, Instacart’s VP and general manager of health.

In another effort to improve food access, Instacart is offering a discounted Instacart+ membership to consumers who have used an EBT SNAP card to purchase groceries on Instacart. Those shoppers can pay $4.99 a month for 12 months, about half the rate of the traditional fee.

“We’re focused on building an accessible, affordable and approachable online shopping experience, and by reaching more than 95% of U.S. households, including 93% of people residing in food deserts, we’re offering families added convenience during the busy holiday season,” added Marstrorocco. “Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the foods they need, and together with our retail partners, we’re proud to take another step towards achieving this goal.”

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.