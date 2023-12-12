Murray’s Cheese Adds Monthly Subscription Program

Murray’s Cheese is wedging itself into another area of business with the introduction of a long-term club subscription program. The Kroger-owned cheese retailer announced that customers can choose from five different programs to get unique cheeses sent to their homes.

Experience is part and parcel of the new Murray's Cheese Club. In addition to the fun of unboxing hand-cut and wrapped cheeses, members can get tips on wine and cheese pairings and learn more about the cheesemaking process and cheesemakers.

Murray’s is offering options in three-, six- and 12-month increments with themed packages:

The Cheers to Cheese Club, a guided tasting with cheeses and accompaniments that pair perfectly with a drink of choice.

The Cheese Explorer's Club, offering bold picks and exclusives guided by a Murray's cheesemonger.

The Globetrotter's Cheese Club, a monthly deep dive into tasting cheeses from an iconic cheesemaking region around the world.

The Cheese Board Club, an abundant selection of cheeses and more with instructions for making the most beautiful board every month.

The Mac and Cheese Club, delivering heat-and-eat mac and cheese in rotating seasonal flavors.

The new Murray’s Cheese Club replaces the retailer's previous one-month cheese club subscription. According to Murray’s, the expanded program is based on customer feedback, which showed that people are interested in more curation and more cheeses.

Meanwhile, the company’s cheesemongers are especially busy this time of year at Murray’s specialty shops located within Kroger and banner stores around the country. Customers can pick up ready-to-serve cheese boards for entertaining and buy varieties to create their own boards and take part in special events like in-store samplings.

Earlier this year, Murray’s Cheese refreshed its brand with a new website and logo. Murray’s Cheese came into The Kroger Co. fold in 2017, complementing its cheese caves in New York City with co-located sites at grocery stores.

Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, the Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.