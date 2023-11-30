ALDI, Trader Joe's and More: The Advent Calendar Craze of 2023

Not that long ago, chocolate candies were pretty much the only thing behind numbered tabs in advent calendars. In 2023, there’s an advent calendar for virtually any kind of palate.

Advent calendars, named for the pre-Christmas anticipatory season of advent, have been a retail and grocery staple for decades. Now, grocers can merchandise unique advent calendars across several departments and categories.

Some food retailers create a big buzz around their eclectic collections. ALDI, for example, has staked a claim on its advent calendars and offers more than 20 different kinds this year, from a cheese calendar to a cat food calendar. Its wine advent calendar is a perennial favorite; this year’s version came out Nov. 1. Shoppers can buy 5 Days of Sweet Red Wine, 5 Days of Dry Red Wine and Sparkling Wine Variety Pack. The traditional version is already sold out at many locations.

Likewise, Lidl US has a loyal following for its series of advent calendars, which hit stores in early November. This year’s assortment includes chocolates, cheeses and treats for dogs and cats.

Trader Joe’s shoppers can also find more advent calendar options this season, including those with food, with health and beauty items and with games like crossword puzzles. According to Tara Miller, the retailer’s marketing director, the 12 Days of Beauty advent calendar was first launched in 2019 and has been redesigned this year. “When you walk into the store, you'll notice it. The cool thing here is it's kind of like an advent calendar, and you open one window every day and you get a new prize, so to speak. Or you could open it all at once, it's up to you,” she explained during the latest Trader Joe’s podcast. “This year, 11 of them are new to this package, so we think that's kind of cool.”

Many CPGs have unveiled limited time advent calendars for the season, including Hershey’s, Lindt, David’s Tea and many more. Bonne Maman Preserves gave shoppers a sneak peek of its 2023 limited-edition advent calendar in October; this year’s version features 23 mini spreads and a honey.