Murray’s Cheese Gets a Rebrand

Murray’s Cheese, which came under The Kroger Co. umbrella in 2017, has introduced a new visual brand and website that brings creativity and approachability to the world of cheese. New illustrations aim to bring the cheesemonger experience and passion to life both in print and online.

The new branding was led by New York City-based Base Design and features an updated, modernized logo with warmth and heritage elements along with a vibrant red hue and an accompanying new color palette. Hand-drawn illustrated cheese personalities are also joining the lineup.

The new digital experience shares cheesemonger expertise while paying homage to cheese and food artisans. The website also includes shoppable, step-by-step guides on how to assemble cheese boards; shoppable recipes; and cheese-pairing guides for wine, beer, cider and spirits.

According to Kroger: “Web users looking to learn about cheese, cheesemakers and what happens behind the cheese cave doors have found their ultimate online destination. Murray's also offers in-person and online cheese tasting classes available for purchase on the website, and a chat function connecting users to cheese experts ready to help them put together a cheese board or choose a cheese for a recipe.”

The new visual identity will be rolled out at Murray’s New York City restaurant and stores, as well as at its shops in-store Kroger locations.

Additionally, Murray’s is introducing several new cheeses this summer, including:

Merquen Vault 5 Cheddar from the Cellars at Jasper Hill, an exclusive Vermont-made cheese rubbed in smoked chili pepper.

Murray's Summer Vegetable Mac & Cheese, a frozen, heat-and-eat mac and cheese perfect for backyard BBQ's.

Sach Paneer, an artisanal Indian paneer cheese, and several varieties of Queso Campesino, an authentic Mexican cheese – all made in the United States.

Dried sliced peaches and dried cherries from The Ugly Co., an all-natural, upcycled dried fruit company in California.

Murray’s Double Doe, an artisan mixed milk cheese, and Extra Aged Stockinghall Cheddar, a special edition of this award-winning cheese.

Kroger merged with Murray’s Cheese in 2017. Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, the Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.