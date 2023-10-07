Stemilt’s Kyle’s Pick Cherries Rebrand

Available during the months of July and August, rebranded Kyle’s Pick dark sweet cherries from family-owned tree fruit grower, packer and shipper Stemilt now feature messaging such as “season’s best,” “passionately grown” and “dessert flavors,” along with an image of fourth-generation central Washington state grower Kyle Mathison. The updated packaging, which encompasses pouch bags, top-seal containers and clamshells, was designed to merchandise quality to consumers and entice them to experience something special. Stemilt reserves its top cherry varieties, largest-sized fruits, and highest firmness and sugar standards for Kyle’s Pick marked packs. Many of the cherries for Kyle’s Pick come straight from Stemilt Hill, in Wenatchee, Wash., and are grown by Mathison himself. The suggested retail price range for a fixed-weight 1-pound package is $2.99-$3.99.