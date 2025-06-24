Wholly Guacamole, America's No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole, has teamed with top-selling chile lime seasoning Tajín on Wholly Guacamole Chile Lime, offering a unique and satisfying eating experience for dip and spice fans alike. The customizable product features two sachets of Tajín Clásico Seasoning, enabling consumers to adjust the flavor intensity to their personal preference. A 7.57-ounce tub of Wholly Guacamole Chile Lime product retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.49. Made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and gluten free with no preservatives added, Wholly Guacamole products use high-pressure technology to help extend shelf life and maintain the avocado’s flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The Wholly brand is part of MegaMex Foods, a joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corp.