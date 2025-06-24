A brand of venerable bakery manufacturer, distributor, co-packer and wholesaler Gold Medal Bakery, Fave’Wich aims to redefine snacking with the launch of the SB & Grape Crustless Sandwich, freezer-free crustless sandwich crafted from premium non-GMO ingredients and always ready to go when consumers are. Consisting of smooth sunflower seed butter and all-natural grape jelly tucked between soft fresh-baked bread, Fave’Wich is manufactured in a 100% nut-free facility; free of dairy, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors; plant-based; and packed with 6 grams of protein. An individually wrapped 2-ounce sandwich retails for a suggested $2.99.