Instant-ramen pioneer Nissin Foods has now launched Kanzen Meal, a line of frozen nutrient-dense comfort food. Kanzen Meal – incorporating the Japanese word for “complete” – is Nissin’s first foray into the single-serve frozen meal category and a key pillar of the global company’s growth strategy focused on attracting more health-conscious consumers. The product line was intentionally and meticulously created to deliver a complete meal solution that optimizes taste and nutrient density, the latter of which has become more important to consumers, especially with the increase in GLP-1 usage. Using precision nutrition technology, which combines cutting-edge Japanese technology, food science and culinary artistry enabling the precise distribution of micro and macro nutrients throughout each meal, Kanzen Meal comes in three varieties – Fettucine Alfredo (12.0 ounces), Spaghetti Bolognese (10.3 ounces) and Shrimp Teriyaki (11.5 ounces) – each containing up to 23 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, more than one-third (33%) of the recommended daily values of all 27 essential vitamins and minerals, and between 460 and 520 calories, with 0 grams added sugar. The product line will begin rolling out in premium/specialty stores on the West Coast and in the Southeast, with rapid expansion already planned through the fall of 2025 and into spring 2026 and beyond. Each meal has a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$7.99. Kanzen Meal (U.S.A.) INC. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd.