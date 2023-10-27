BJ’s Now Accepts Online SNAP Payments Via Instacart

BJ’s Wholesale Club is making it possible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase its products online for delivery in as fast as an hour. The club retailer has become the first of its kind to accept SNAP payments on the Instacart app across all of its 238 locations.

Through the integration, BJ’s customers can enter their SNAP card information as a payment method on their Instacart profile, and will also have the ability to split the payment at checkout to also use other forms of payment.

“We’re committed to providing convenience and value to our members, and we’re excited to offer our members the ability to use their SNAP benefits through the full suite of shopping options at BJ’s, including online, in-club and now through Instacart,” said Monica Schwartz, chief digital officer at BJ’s. “We know our members can face shopping challenges, such as transportation and accessibility issues, so we are thrilled to provide an additional way for members to shop using SNAP through Instacart.”

“Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love, and we've witnessed the transformative impact grocery delivery can have on expanding access to nutritious food," said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health. "SNAP recipients tell us that grocery delivery helps stretch their food budgets while saving them time. Through our partnership with BJ's, we’re excited to offer families a more convenient way to get the fresh groceries and essential pantry staples they need."

Earlier this week, The Kroger Co. shared that it is now accepting online EBT payments for pickup and delivery orders across all of its banners. Over the past several months, Kroger has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to enable EBT digital acceptance in a growing number of stores. The effort builds on a pilot test that Kroger participated in during the pandemic.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates over 230 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 19 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.