Yuka Health-and-Wellness App Receives B Corp Certification

Yuka, an independent health-and-wellness app that more than 48 million consumers in 12 countries use to check the health and environmental impact of the food and cosmetics they purchase, has achieved B Corporation Certification, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability. According to the company, it’s the only DTC mobile app of its kind to receive the distinction.

“Receiving B Corp Certification marks a significant moment for Yuka, further affirming our unwavering dedication to advancing transparency and product quality standards in food and cosmetics,” said Julie Chapon, co-founder and CEO of Paris-based Yuka. “As a platform serving nearly 50 million users, we’ve taken immense pride in championing transparency; integrating B Corp principles further into our ethos underscores our ongoing commitment to these values. Our journey is not over yet. We are looking forward to continue using business as a force for positive change.”

To earn the certification, Yuka allowed its environmental and social practices and policies to be assessed across five areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. The company received an overall impact assessment score of 93.2, handily surpassing the 50.9 median score for ordinary businesses and the set threshold to qualify to become a B Corp of 80. As well as being free from the outside influence of brands and manufacturers, Yuka adheres to a completely ad-free business model and transparent financial reporting.

Another major factor in the company’s B Corp score is the company's commitment to educate consumers. Yuka’s scoring method is grounded in the latest scientific research, seamlessly integrated into the app’s user interface to offer clear explanations of why certain additives or ingredients may be detrimental to consumer health.

Across Europe, consumers’ demand for transparency has led to industry changes, with companies such as Nestlé France, Unilever France, and Caudalie streamlining their products in accordance with Yuka’s criteria. The United States is Yuka’s fastest-growing market, with more than 10 million active users.

To use the app, consumers scan the barcodes of food and personal care products and instantly receive a detailed breakdown of their ingredients, an overview of potential health impacts, and recommendations for healthier alternatives, with information coming from Yuka’s comprehensive database of millions of food and cosmetic products.