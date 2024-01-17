Consumers Demand Transparency in Protein

Certified Angus Beef has updated its labels at the point of sale to include more information about sustainability and animal care.

Making a Point of Transparency

As consumers seek out protein products that align with their values, they are getting more choices from brands and retailers. Many new products, especially those from natural and organic brands, feature on-pack information with details about the path that the item took to get to the case and to a shopper’s home.

Pure Prairie Poultry, of Charles City, Iowa, is one example, conveying messaging through its “Pure” name and on-package language that includes the descriptor “air-chilled,” along with such terms as “all natural,” “no antibiotics – ever,” “100% vegetarian fed” and “no animal byproducts.”

“In addition to our products, we want consumers and customers to get to know us from the inside out,” says Brad Vokac, VP of sales and marketing. “Along with our pure, quality offerings, consumers will appreciate that our farmer partners have ownership in Pure Prairie Poultry. This is something unique to the industry, and it reinforces our commitment to our relationships.”

Seaboard Foods, based in Shawnee Mission, Kan., also puts knowledge front and center. One tagline for the company’s line of Prairie Fresh pork is “It’s good to know where your food comes from.”

On its website and other digital platforms, Seaboard highlights its connected food system based on collaboration among farmers, processing plants and supply chain colleagues to control each step in the production process. The company’s messaging outlines its animal care protocols, specially formulated feed program and state-of-the-art processing facilities, among other practices and commitments.

“Our deep meat knowledge, marketing support and data-driven consumer insights are the foundation to our partnership,” observed Pat Watkins, VP, retail sales for Seaboard Foods, in a recent blog post. “We know that keeping your shelves stocked with quality pork is how you keep shoppers happy. And that’s what we’re here to help you do.”

In addition to individual processors and brands, breed-based organizations also make a pointed effort to be transparent to consumers and to retail and foodservice partners. Certified Angus emphasizes the certification of beef products that carry the Angus descriptor, noting that every cut of beef is evaluated on 10 stringent quality standards.

“When it comes to animal care, the right way is the only way,” asserts O’Diam. “That’s why we promote Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), the gold standard program for animal care. We encourage our farming and ranching partners to become BQA certified to help tell their story about their commitment to cattle care. Currently, we’re working with the beef community and partners to bolster BQA awareness and co-host events across the U.S.”

He adds: “We have new labels on our packaging that highlight our sustainability efforts, and we work with retailers to share the stories of their local farmers or ranchers raising the best beef.”

As protein organizations use their consumer-facing channels to help people make informed decisions, grocers are tapping into their own resources to enhance transparency with shoppers. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, for its part, publicly shares its standards for proteins, including quality standards for meats and eggs, and welfare standards for broiler chickens.

At the top of Whole Foods’ list for meats: transparency and traceability to farm or ranch, followed by no antibiotics ever; no added growth hormones through feed, injection or other methods; and 100-plus animal welfare standards for fresh beef, pork, lamb, chicken and turkey. The retailer is also clear about its support for the Better Chicken Project from the Austin-based Global Animal Partnership, which has created research-based protocols for evaluating broiler chicken breeds, based on behavior, meat quality, production and welfare outcomes.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, a chain based in Lakewood, Colo., also puts out details for transparency-minded shoppers. The food retailer has devised a ranking system for its fresh and frozen meats: The bronze ranking means that products are humanely raised and sustainably farmed or sourced, while silver and gold rankings include the bronze requirements related to animal welfare, drugs and antibiotics, and other environmental practices, along with more regenerative farming practices.

Some retail operations are upping their standards for protein suppliers in the wake of growing consumer expectations and demands. In December, Ahold Delhaize updated its climate plan, noting that it’s working with suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of local brand assortments, including proteins. Among other efforts, the Zaandam, Netherlands-based retail business recommends offering lower-emission protein sources like plant-based alternatives to traditional animal proteins.

Store brands can also be a platform for transparency. For instance, Minneapolis-based Target Corp.’s line of Good & Gather deli meats are sold in packages declaring that no nitrates or nitrites have been added and that the products are made without artificial flavors or preservatives. Simply Nature organic chicken breast from ALDI, whose U.S. headquarters is in Batavia, Ill., are described as Certified USDA Organic, free-range, antibiotic-free and a product of the USA, as well as featuring the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.