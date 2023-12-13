Exploring the Protein Boom: The Main Ingredient Dominating Grocery Shelves

Consumers are balancing savoring and saving, allowing products like pork loin to perform well, in addition to other items like ground beef and poultry value cuts.

Value Remains Vital

One continuing protein purchase driver is consumers’ quest for value. Although inflation has come down from its peak, food prices remain elevated over traditional levels. More recently, there has been speculation about the possibility of disinflation or deflation over the coming year, causing a different kind of uncertainty.

In this tenuous climate, consumers remain in caution mode, even as they keep protein in their diets. Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at San Antonio-based research firm 210 Analytics, agrees that affordability is still a key issue. “Sustained financial pressure has resulted in some moments being focused on money well saved, whereas others are focused on money well spent,” notes Roerink. “With virtually everything in life costing more, from food to energy to gasoline and insurance, consumers simply have less disposable income, and that is felt across all income [levels].”

As a result, shoppers are weighing choices carefully in an effort to scrimp when needed and savor when possible. “Rather than a singular focus on price, consumers sometimes focus on ultra value, whereas other times it’s about finding a good deal and saving some time, doing something nice for themselves or others, something that’s a bit healthier, more sustainable, et cetera,” she explains. “But one thing is for certain: Sales patterns continue to reflect a consumer who is balancing how much, what and where they purchase, with a big emphasis on sales specials.”

Roerink cites examples in the meat and poultry sector. “Chicken, with its very cost-effective price per pound, is doing well, as are grinds,” she observes. “While ground beef is not quite keeping pace with year-ago levels, it, too, is doing better than most whole-muscle cuts in beef.”

Ozlem Worpel, VP, marketing and innovation at Merriam, Kan.-based Seaboard Foods, sees similar circumstances among price-wary consumers who continue to cook more at home. “Looking at the numbers, almost 60% of food sales for the year to date are home meals, and I don’t think 2024 will be much different,” says Worpel.

Pork has an opportunity to shine in this market, she adds “Pork overall is a value protein, and is the only meat that has gone down in price per pound for the last 52 weeks,” notes Worpel. “When consumers are looking for a protein to include in their meals, I’m hoping we do a good job reminding them that pork is a value. It carries flavor very well, and it’s versatile.”