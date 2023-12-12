Bringing the Delights of Canadian Lobster to Retail Shoppers

Introducing Canadian Lobster to your seafood selection not only elevates your gourmet offerings but also aligns with consumer preferences for sustainable and premium products. By emphasizing the high quality, sustainable and traceable harvesting practices, and providing educational resources, grocery retailers can highlight Canadian Lobster as a sought-after delicacy, enticing customers seeking a taste of the extraordinary.

Why should retailers consider offering Canadian Lobster in their stores?

Canadian Lobster is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality. Harvested from the cold, pristine waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Canadian Lobster stands out for its sweet and succulent meal. Offering this premium seafood in your store caters to the growing demand for products that are both sustainable and high quality.

What types of products are available?

Harvested lobster is sold live and in many processed forms, including lobster meat and tails, whole in-shell and many other specialized products. Frozen Canadian Lobster tails are a particular favorite for US retailers and consumers. Processors, live shippers, and distributors of Canadian Lobster are always happy to help you find the right product for your needs. Visit LobsterCouncilCanada.ca/buy-lobster to find a distributor.

Is Canadian Lobster harvested sustainably?

The Canadian Lobster industry has pioneered stringent regulations to ensure sustainable lobster harvesting. With restrictions on license and trap numbers, staggered fishing seasons to protect summer moults and advanced mitigation measures that limit impact on other marine species in our ecosystem. Nearly all (95%) of Canadian Lobster comes from fisheries independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), which ensures Canadian Lobster enjoyed around the world are sustainable and traceable.

How can retailers educate customers about preparing and serving Canadian Lobster at home?

Preparing and serving Canadian Lobster can be intimidating for consumers, but the culinary results are always worth it! Consider stocking multiple processed product types so consumers have a variety of entry points to enjoy the delicious protein. Highlighting different ways to prepare and eat Canadian Lobster - from classic lobster rolls to sophisticated lobster bisques - can show your customers just how versatile Canadian Lobster is; encouraging customers to try new preparations at home enhances their culinary experience and increases the likelihood of repeat purchases.

What are the key selling points that grocery retailers should emphasize to customers?

Emphasize the high quality and traceability of Canadian Lobster. Highlight that it is responsibly sourced and meets the highest quality standards. Additionally, showcase its versatility, with products that appeal to both seasoned chefs and home cooks. Lobster is a celebration food that is accessible year-round in different product forms that appeal to all.