Consumers Encouraged to ‘Think Big, Shop Little Labels’

The Think Big, Shop Little Labels campaign from Fairtrade America, the Marine Stewardship Council and the Non-GMO Project encourages sustainable options across the range of consumer goods.

In recognition of the significant impact that small daily actions can have, Fairtrade America, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the Non-GMO Project are starting 2024 with the Think Big, Shop Little Labels campaign, a program that encourages sustainable options across the range of consumer goods.

During January, shoppers can look for products sporting the Non-GMO Project Verified, Fairtrade America and the Marine Stewardship Council labels. By supporting these certifications – a.k.a. the “little labels” of the campaign – shoppers can become advocates for a global transition to a more equitable and sustainable food system.

“Each label represents a promise,” explained Megan Westgate, executive director of the Bellingham, Wash.-based Non-GMO Project, which certifies that products meet North America’s most stringent standard for GMO avoidance, “a promise to safeguard the environment, protect livelihoods and foster ethical practices in our food supply chains. Through the Think Big, Shop Little Labels campaign, we empower consumers to exercise their purchasing power for a sustainable future.”

“We believe that every purchasing decision matters,” added Amanda Archila, executive director of Washington, D.C.-based Fairtrade America, which supports ethical labor practices and environmentally sustainable farming methods. “With Think Big, Shop Little Labels, consumers can make an impact by choosing products that meet rigorous standards and reflect their values. Together, we can fix our food systems in a way that benefits generations to come.”

Recent research has shown that purchasing preferences are increasingly aligned with sustainability. According to the London-based MSC, which guarantees that seafood bearing its label comes from well-managed, sustainable fisheries, 31% of people have adjusted their eating habits to have less impact on the environment. Shoppers are additionally willing to pay more for certified Fairtrade products, with the acceptable price difference having increased since 2021.