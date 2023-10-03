Fairtrade America Partners With Acclaimed Artists to Spotlight Farmers

Fairtrade America is launching its fourth annual celebration of October Fairtrade Month, this year with a new title: “We Are Fairtrade.” The campaign aims to highlight the role that everyone can play – brands, grocers and shoppers – in creating a more equitable world. Through three new murals at local grocery stores in Lawrence, Kan.; Philadelphia; and Providence, R.I., Fairtrade America will once more leverage public art to spotlight some of the people behind some such popular items as cocoa, coffee and bananas.

“This Fairtrade Month, we are inviting shoppers, retailers and brands to not only choose Fairtrade, but to also go deeper in learning about and celebrating their role in creating a food system built around justice for farmers and workers,” explained Amanda Archila, executive director of Washington, D.C.-based Fairtrade America. “We must all stand with the people who grow our food to make fairer pay a reality.”

The farmers depicted in the murals represent the more than 2 million Fairtrade farmers and workers who grow and produce goods in accordance with stringent economic, social and environmental Fairtrade Standards. Fairtrade enables shoppers to easily identify products that align with their values. The Fairtrade Mark denotes that a product is certified with Fairtrade International, the most globally recognized ethical label, according to the organization. In the past five years, awareness of the Fairtrade Mark among U.S. consumers has more than doubled, with 61% of U.S. shoppers recognizing the label in 2023, trust in the label having increased 26% to 71% since 20211, Fairtrade America research found. Further, 92% of respondents to the organization’s survey expressed interest in learning more about the farmers who grow the ingredients in their favorite products.