Fairtrade America Partners With Acclaimed Artists to Spotlight Farmers

This year’s mural subjects are Honduran coffee farmer Joselinda Manueles by artists Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo Alvarez, known collectively as IT-RA Icons, located at the Merc Co+Op, in Lawrence, Kan.; Ecuadorian banana farmer Mariana Cobos by artist Betsy Casañas, located at the Riverwards Produce Fishtown store, in Philadelphia; and Ivorian cocoa farmer Bengaly Bourama by AGONZA ART, located at the Urban Green Co-op Market, in Providence, R.I.
Fairtrade’s local retail partners in all three locations share the organization’s commitment to fairer pricing, the environment, gender equality and better working conditions. Each store will hold events during October that will enable shoppers to try Fairtrade certified products and learn more about the mural, artist, farmer and Fairtrade.
“When you choose Fairtrade, you are actively choosing a better world – a world where farmers and workers have a seat at the table,” added Archila. “Together, we are part of a movement for change that makes a tangible impact. We are Fairtrade.”
Additionally, this year’s campaign marks the first time that Fairtrade America and Ottawa, Ontario-based Fairtrade Canada are teaming up to celebrate Fairtrade Month in both countries. The collaboration will include a free virtual event, “This is the Future of Farming – A Conversation with the Next Generation of Farmers,” hosted by environmental activist Leah Thomas and featuring candid conversations with three young Fairtrade farmers.