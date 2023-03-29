How Fair Trade Makes the Supply Chain Safer

Nearly 3 million people around the globe die every year due to risk factors in the workplace, including accidents, work-related diseases and extreme working hours. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to exacerbate this situation, forcing the world to become more aware of the importance of implementing and enforcing strong occupational safety and health systems.

Establishing effective provisions to protect workers requires meaningful participation by employers, employees, public-health actors and other relevant parties. At Fair Trade USA, we consider the perspectives of all of these groups in assembling standards for creating and maintaining safe working environments that protect the health of workers.

The resulting benefits of strong workplace safety standards are profound for workers, as well as management and the business enterprise overall. For workers, safety measures can prevent injuries, illness and loss of life. At the same time, the knowledge that workers are safe in their place of employment can lead to greater peace of mind for workers and their families. For businesses, a safer work environment can lead to reduced costs, improved morale and culture, and enhanced production.

When a company’s safety standards are verified through a credible program like Fair Trade Certified, brands, retailers and traders can source their products with confidence, helping improve traceability and credibility for their business, and creating shared value for consumers who care about shopping ethically. The end game is to generate a true win-win scenario for everyone involved.

Fair Trade Certified’s Approach to Workplace Safety

How do we contribute to the establishment and enforcement of safe working conditions? Fair Trade Certified producers, groups of producers, and facilities of all sizes, including farms, fisheries and factories, are audited according to our rigorous standards for sustainability, fair wages and workplace safety. Our organization develops, implements and monitors our fair trade standards with the goals of driving income equality, community and individual well-being, empowerment, and environmental stewardship.

Our Theory of Change describes how the strategies and activities of an organization can affect the lives and livelihoods of farmers, fishers and workers in hired-labor settings over time. This model is built on four stakeholder journeys:

Resilient Communities

Conscious Consumers

Mutually Beneficial Trade

Prosperous Individuals

Our focus on helping to establish and maintain Prosperous Individuals throughout the world includes our protocols for safe working conditions. We seek to provide protections for workers, farmers and fishers by requiring secure environments, additional capital and resources, and education along their path to achieving fair trade certification