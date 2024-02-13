Mercatus Rolls Out New Personalization Tool

A new AisleOne solution gives regional and indie grocers the ability to target and engage each customer individually.

Grocery tech provider Mercatus is adding to its portfolio. The company announced the launch of an enhanced personalization solution called AisleOne geared for regional grocers and independents.

Developed with customer engagement technology from parent company Relationshop and using proprietary algorithms, the AisleOne solution allows grocers to seamlessly activate insights to connect with customers on a highly personal level. According to Mercatus, the technology gives food retailers the ability to deploy new loyalty strategies quickly and create targeted lists for personalized campaigns. Full tracking of shopper engagement campaigns from impression to transaction is also available.

The company reported that tests of the solution resulted in more cart conversions and higher baskets. Overall sales lifts were as high as 5% and the solution was shown to lead to a 14:1 return on digital engagement investment on an annual basis.

“Growing competition in the grocery industry has led to increasingly fragmented shopper behavior, underscoring the significance of customer retention,” said Randy Crimmins, president of AisleOne. “In order to keep customers engaged, grocery retailers need to deliver a digital experience that is not only seamless and convenient, but relevant to the individual. AisleOne gives regional grocers more control with advanced personalization solutions that transform the shopping experience and grow their market share.”

AisleOne is available as part of the Mercatus Digital Commerce platform or as a standalone integration for grocers.

In January, Toronto-based Mercatus Technologies and Tel Aviv-based Stor.ai merged and are now a wholly owned subsidiary of digital engagement solutions provider Relationshop.