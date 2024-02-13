Neptune Retail Solutions Becomes Dollar General’s Exclusive In-Store Media Provider

Neptune Retail Solutions has solidified its role as the exclusive in-store media provider across Dollar General Corp.’s (DG) extensive network of 19,000-plus stores. This collaboration builds upon the longstanding relationship between the two organizations that also includes digital incentives through the DG app, as well as custom-printed in-store circulars and free-standing inserts.

Through this partnership, Neptune introduces a selection of proprietary solutions at Dollar General, allowing vendor partners to elevate brand visibility and influence consumer behavior across the entire purchase journey. Brands can increase top-of-mind awareness via signage on front-of-store concrete bollards, security pedestals and basket liners and deliver equity in-aisle via influential category engagements like Shelftalk signs with optional coupon tear pads.

"Expanding our in-store media with Neptune reflects our organizational priority of ensuring Dollar General provides our brand partners with [the] most effective omnichannel tools that drive incremental sales through our stores," said Charlene Charles, head of media network operations at Dollar General.

With the extended ability to engage Dollar General shoppers through in-store media, Neptune is now the exclusive provider of a comprehensive suite of omnichannel solutions at Dollar General. An innovative addition to this partnership is Neptune's exclusive Connected Shelf product, which links shoppers directly to digital incentives that influence final purchase decisions being made right at the shelf. Since its launch in June 2020, Connected Shelf consistently delivers an $2.07 average ROAS, with a 6.4% average sales lift, according to Neptune.

"We are grateful for Dollar General’s trust in our comprehensive suite of omnichannel solutions and are excited to apply our tactical strategies throughout every stage of their shoppers' journey, accelerating profitable sales growth for both DG and advertisers," said Bill Redmond, CEO of Jersey City, N.J.-based Neptune.

According to Neptune, it’s the share leader in omnichannel retail marketing across the United States and Canada, delivering a proprietary set of data-driven solutions at maximum scale for retailers and brands. The Neptune platform includes in-store marketing rights within North America’s largest grocery, dollar and drug stores, including Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons, CVS, Family Dollar, Kroger, Loblaws, Publix, Rite Aid, Southeastern Grocers and Walgreens.

Meanwhile, Dollar General recently surpassed a major milestone, offering fresh produce options in more than 5,000 stores across the country. With this achievement, the company said that it has more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer.

As of Nov. 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.