Save A Lot Taps Swiftly to Bring Digital Capabilities to Indies

A new partnership with Swiftly aims to give Save A Lot’s indies access to the lucrative advertising market, increase engagement with their customer base, and raise the visibility of consumer packaged goods companies and other supplier partners.

Discount grocery store chain Save A Lot has teamed with tech provider Swiftly to expand the retailer’s digital footprint while boosting customer, supplier and retail media engagement. The partnership with Swiftly aims to give Save A Lot’s independent retailers access to the lucrative advertising market, increase engagement with their customer base, and raise the visibility of consumer packaged goods companies and other supplier partners.

“Our solutions are tailor-made for retail independents like Save A Lot, and we're confident in our ability to support the company’s digital journey from start to finish,” noted Henry Kim, CEO of Seattle-based Swiftly. “Our speed-to-market and unique reporting capabilities will empower Save A Lot’s independent owners. They can now leverage the scale of the Save A Lot corporate chain with a best-in-class digital platform that drives revenue within Swiftly’s extensive retail media network. We look forward to a promising partnership ahead.”

“Pushing Save A Lot into the digital age is a key focus for our leadership team, and Swiftly plays a critical part in this journey,” said Save A Lot CEO Fred Boehler. “Our customers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars as economic challenges make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Digital solutions, with a focus on personalization and savings, will not only meet our customers’ needs, but also sharpen Save A Lot’s competitive edge. We are excited to embark on our first venture into retail technology with Swiftly and are excited to deepen customer relationships and harness the advantages of a leading retail media network.”

Swiftly’s retail media network provides Save A Lot with greater access to advertisers and a national reach. The grocer plans to reinvest retail media revenue into improving digital services for price-conscious customers. The strategy was designed to boost store visits, increase basket sizes and raise sales for Save A Lot’s independent retail partners.

“In today’s competitive landscape, delivering value extends beyond pricing,” said Trey Johnson, Save A Lot’s chief merchandising, marketing and sales officer. “It’s about seamlessly connecting with customers at every touchpoint. By partnering with Swiftly, we can equip our supplier partners with advanced tools for personalized communication and targeted promotions, thereby reinforcing relationships with our value-focused shoppers. This win-win unlocks enhanced marketing ROI for suppliers while ensuring our customers feel valued and informed every step of the way.”

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.