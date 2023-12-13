Save A Lot Fills CEO Position

Following the departure of former CEO Leon Bergmann on Oct. 31, Save A Lot’s board of directors has named Fred Boehler to take over the role. Boehler had been filling the role on an interim basis, and became a part of the Save A Lot board of directors in July 2021.

Boehler has more than 30 years of experience across retail and wholesale businesses, spanning both large- and small-scale companies, including SuperValu, Borders, Newell Rubbermaid and Americold Logistics, where he served as CEO.

“Fred’s deep expertise in the industry and his understanding of wholesale and logistics is particularly powerful for the Save A Lot brand following its shift to focus to operate as a licensed wholesaler,” said Mike Motz, chairman of the board at Save A Lot. “He is known for developing innovative, customer-centric supply chain solutions and has demonstrated consistent leadership in delivering against a long-term vision and strategy.”

Continued Motz: “With his additional experience on the Save A Lot Board of Directors, Fred is well suited to lead the business as it is positioned today and to partner with its strong network of Retail Partners across the country. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Fred and look forward to working alongside him and the management team to pursue the strategic growth opportunities ahead.”

Boehler says he is thrilled to join Save A Lot’s executives and independent retailers who are committed to serving customers with outstanding value and quality groceries.

“I believe the Save A Lot business model can uniquely deliver against the many challenges of today’s grocery industry,” Boehler said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver growth in this important service and to re-establish the Save A Lot brand as the leading hometown grocer.”

According to Save A Lot, a search has begun to fill Boehler’s vacated seat on the company’s board of directors.

Meanwhile, Save A Lot sold off its last owned locations in its hometown market of St. Louis in August. Previous CEO Bergmann had shepherded the company through the final phases of its move away from a corporate ownership model to a licensed wholesaler business.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.