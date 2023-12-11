Constellation Brands Shares Exec Updates

Mallika Monteiro is taking on new responsibilities as EVP, chief growth and digital officer and managing director, beer brands at Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands, Inc. recently announced several changes at the executive level, across different business groups. The beverage alcohol company, which recently wrapped its third quarter and will share financial results in early January, has also undergone some board shifts in the past year as it works to enhance its high-end portfolio, consumer-led innovations, disciplined capital allocations and ESG commitments.

“One of the hallmarks of our company’s success over many years has been our relentless focus on continuing to find ways to position Constellation Brands for sustained and industry-leading performance,” explained President and CEO Bill Newlands. “Continuing to invest in our talent to further strengthen leadership capabilities, broaden skill sets and perspective, and to enhance overall business acumen and strategic orientation is foundational to achieving our future ambitions.”

The latest round of promotions and hires include the following appointments:

Matt Lindsay was promoted from SVP of brand marketing to the new role of SVP, chief marketing officer for the beer division, where he will lead the company’s beer marketing functions.

Greg Gallagher, credited with helping Modelo Especial secure its No. 1 selling position in dollar sales in U.S. tracked channels, has been elevated to SVP, brand marketing from the previous role of VP of brand marketing for Modelo.

Rene Ramos will take on the role of SVP, brand activation, with responsibility for field, lifestyle and experiential marketing, as well as trade marketing.

John Kester was tapped as SVP, chief supply chain officer, beer, and is responsible for leading the company’s integrated end-to-end supply chain organization.

Andrew Zrike is tackling a new position as SVP, innovation and consumer insights for the company’s beer and wine and spirits businesses.

Joe Suarez is now SVP, investor relations, working to evolve the company’s investor engagement strategy.

Steve King was named SVP, corporate development and financial planning and analytics, building on his previous roles in areas such as audit, financial analysis, financial management, and business development.

Constellation also announced that several leaders are taking on added responsibilities, including Mallika Monteiro, EVP, chief growth and digital officer and managing director, beer brands; Karena Breslin, SVP, digital, transformation and media; Mike McGrew, EVP, chief communications, strategy, ESG and diversity officer; Michael Becka, SVP, corporate finance; and Sandy Dominach, SVP, beer finance.

Based in Victor, N.Y., Constellation Brands produces beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico and Victoria; a line of fine wine and craft spirits brands such as The Prisoner Wine Co., Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey; and a selection of premium wine brands including Kim Crawford and Meiomi, among others.