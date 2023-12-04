NIQ Getting New President of North American Business

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a global provider of consumer analytics and market intelligence, has appointed Elizabeth Buchanan the new president of its North American business, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Buchanan will bring to her new role ample experience and a proven track record in strategic leadership, business development and fostering growth within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. She will be based at NIQ’s Chicago office.

Buchanan’s most recent position was global head of customer success and platform transformation at NIQ, in which she led transformative initiatives that increased customer satisfaction and drove platform innovation. While at NIQ, she has held several key leadership roles, resulting in positive business outcomes.

[Read more: “EXCLUSIVE: Grocery Pricing and Promotions for Uncertain Times”]

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with NIQ as the President of North America,” said Buchanan. “NIQ’s pioneering leadership in the CPG industry and its relentless pursuit of technological advancements solidify its position as an industry leader. I am eager to continue collaborating with our exceptional teams, leveraging our technological edge and market expertise to drive transformative strategies that will further fortify NIQ’s leadership in the CPG and technology sectors.”

In addition to her corporate contributions, Buchanan serves on the boards of several prestigious organizations, among them World Business Chicago, Chicago Humanities and Cradles to Crayons.

Buchanan will succeed Jeanne Danubio, who played a significant role in establishing NIQ as a major player in the CPG industry and is now retiring.

“Elizabeth Buchanan’s appointment as the President of our North American business signifies a pivotal moment for NIQ,” said Tracey Massey, the company’s COO. “Her extraordinary leadership acumen and profound industry insight impeccably align with our steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Elizabeth brings exceptional skills and a visionary approach that will steer our company toward an even more vibrant future. We wholeheartedly congratulate Elizabeth on this well-deserved role, confident that her unwavering commitment will further elevate NIQ’s success.”

Added Massey: “Furthermore, we extend our deepest appreciation to Jeanne Danubio for her invaluable contributions throughout her tenure at NIQ. Jeanne’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping our company’s journey, and we are profoundly grateful for her outstanding efforts. Her legacy will continue to inspire us as we embark on this new chapter.”