Wegmans, Instacart Partner to Bring Alcohol Delivery to New Jersey

For the first time ever, residents of New Jersey can partake in home alcohol delivery thanks to a partnership between Wegmans Food Markets and grocery technology company Instacart. Customers can now use the Instacart or Wegmans app, or their respective websites, to place an order that can be delivered in as fast as an hour from Wegmans stores and all independently owned Wegmans Wine, Liquor & Beer locations within the Garden State.

Instacart was granted approval by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control in order to make the offering available. For its part, the company has several alcohol safety and compliance measures in place, including a robust internal training program for shoppers before they are permitted to deliver alcohol on the platform.

"As the Garden State gears up for the holidays, Instacart is proud to unlock alcohol delivery in New Jersey for the first time ever," said Ryan Hamburger, VP of retail partnerships at Instacart. "By partnering with Wegmans to bring alcohol delivery and pickup to the Instacart App in New Jersey, we're able to deliver customers a seamless shopping experience that gives them access to Wegmans' wide selection of alcohol, alongside prepared foods, fresh groceries and household essentials – all delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. With today's launch in New Jersey, Instacart is proud to now power alcohol delivery and pickup across 28 states plus Washington, D.C."

"We know our customers are busy, and the holidays are no exception," said Scott Payne, New Jersey director of wine, beer and spirits operations at Wegmans. "Our New Jersey customers have enjoyed the convenience of ordering beer, wine, and spirits, along with the rest of their groceries, for curbside pickup, and we're excited to add delivery as an option. With this additional service, we want to help our customers spend less time getting ready for the holidays, and more time celebrating."

Wegmans began working with Instacart in 2017 to offer same-day delivery, and has since expanded the partnership to include pickup, EBT SNAP acceptance, loyalty program integration and more.

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Wegmans a Top Regional to watch in 2023 and one of this year's 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.