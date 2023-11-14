New CEO Steps in at Save A Lot

In other company news, Save A Lot kicks off its annual holiday food donation program this week. The Bags for a Brighter Holiday campaign supports local Save a Lot owners and operators in their efforts to provide high-quality food to community hunger relief organizations.
Through Dec. 24, Save A Lot shoppers at 615 participating stores around the country can buy pre-assembled bags of food for $5 at the register. The bags are filled with a variety of private label and brand name foods, including pantry staples and holiday ingredients like stuffing mix and canned vegetables.
According to Save A Lot’s inaugural ESG report released last spring, customers donated more than 478,000 pounds of food — which the company matched with nearly $80,000 in financial donations— to 116 local charities during the 2022 Bags for a Brighter Holiday initiative.
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.