Whole Foods Market Deep Dive: CEO Shares Leadership Style, Vision for Future

Whole Foods Market SVP of Culinary Jeff Turnas (second from left) leads a team of talented culinarians experimenting with the latest innovations in retail foodservice at a test kitchen in Austin, Texas.

The Whole Conversations Tour allowed the retailer’s Culture Champions and Ambassadors (an internal education program designed to empower team members) to have a big role in developing new ideas.

“One of the things I love in our culture is that our team members control our monetary donations,” says Buechel. “Quarterly, each store has a budget that goes to community giving that our team members vote on. The Culture Champion Ambassador helps with that. We can get feedback from customers in some cases, but team members control the dollars. Instead of it being a decision made by me and the executive team, we want our stores connected to our communities and serving locally that way.”

The company has several internal team member engagement offerings, including apprenticeship programs (cheese, butchery, cake decorating, bakery) and community enrichment efforts such as Whole Kids and Whole Cities.

“One of the things that was great about the Whole Conversations Tour was that each of the groups would come up with their best ideas, both for the short term and long term,” recounts Buechel. “And then we voted as a larger group. We actually had live polling. In some cases, we said: ‘Great, we got some feedback. Let’s go pilot this or let’s roll this out to all stores and let’s see how well it’s working.’”

Buechel says that some of the longer-term ideas from the tour have been a major inspiration for what he calls “growing the purpose.”

The tour also led to a new iteration of what the company calls its Green Mission program, first introduced in the early 2000s. The program focuses on the work the company does in-store to support its commitments to the environment and other sustainability efforts. During the tour, many of the retailer’s Culture Champions had ideas about how to revitalize the program.

“There’s a lot of passion in this particular space, especially among the Culture Champions,” notes Buechel. “This was an example of one where we greenlit some tests to say, ‘Let’s start putting that focus back in some of these stores.’ So we actually relaunched the program on Earth Day earlier this year. We call it Green Mission 2.0.”

Another idea born from the Whole Conversations Tour was that of regular field trips including Buechel and the company’s Culture Champions from across the company. He says that the company plans to do three of these trips a year, and he speaks emotionally about a recent journey to Portland, Ore., where they visited one of Pacific Seafood’s oyster farms.

“It was the most magical experience,” notes Buechel. “We got to hear firsthand from the supplier side of, what does this work look like in sourcing the highest-quality oysters? And one of the ways that we got to do that is to actually go out into a boat. I learned how to shuck oysters, pack them, sort them. All the team members broke up into groups to really understand how hard the job is.”

On the same trip, the Whole Foods team visited other suppliers, including a small producer called Ground Up, which makes nut butters.

“We got to hear about the work they’re able to do in serving their purpose as a result of us buying their nut butters,” says Buechel. “They’re actually helping underserved women integrate back into society. A significant portion of their workforce are actually women who typically are unhoused, living in a shelter, and they go through a program to develop skills to return to the workforce.”

As a result of this job, one of the women Buechel met during his visit has her confidence back and is now working as a teacher’s aide, he notes.

“It’s the most beautiful story,” adds Buechel. “One of the things that is great about Whole Foods is the ripple effect that we’re having upstream, in the supply chain, around the communities that we’re able to serve.”