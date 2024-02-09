NYC's D’Agostino and Gristedes Add Retail Media Networks

Shoppers at D’Agostino and Gristedes stores in New York City can get cooking ideas and inspiration from Grocery TV’s “Kitchen Chronicles” channel.

Grocery TV is coming to more screens in New York City. The retail media network is partnering with two longstanding independent grocers, D'Agostino and Gristedes.

By adding an in-store media network, the retailers and their respective brand partners can connect with shoppers in the brick-and-mortar environment. Digital ads are played in high-traffic areas of the stores, and the service includes a variety of grocery-themed entertainment content in addition to custom content available through Grocery TV’s retail marketing platform.

"We're thrilled to feature D'Agostino and Gristedes, two iconic New York City grocery chains, on Grocery TV," said Marlow Nickell, Grocery TV CEO. "This expansion not only enhances our reach but also gives our NYC-based agency partners and brands the opportunity to experience Grocery TV firsthand."

D’Agostino first opened in 1932 and was started by two Italian immigrants. The chain is still owned and run by the D’Agostino family and includes 11 locations in the metro area. Gristedes has a century-long presence in New York City, founded in 1888 by two teenage boys. Currently, the retailer operates more than 30 locations throughout Manhattan, Westchester and Brooklyn. Both D’Agostino and Gristedes offer delivery through Instacart and Uber Eats.

According to Grocery TV, digital advertising network now reaches a third of the metro NYC market. The company runs more than 21,000 displays at grocery stores across the United States and has collaborated with grocers such as Schnucks, Winn-Dixie and Cub Foods, among others.