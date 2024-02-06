Ibotta and AppCard to Help Even More Indies Unlock Digital Rewards

The partnership between Ibotta and AppCard enables independent grocers and CPG brands alike to connect with more shoppers and build customer loyalty through item-level savings.

Performance marketing network Ibotta is joining forces with AppCard, a personalized marketing and shopper analytics solution for independent grocers, to deliver and offer content at scale to independents across the United States via the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). Offers such as digital coupons will now be available to another 25 million shoppers and 2,000 stores at 375 AppCard independent grocers on the IPN, beginning in March.

“By joining forces with AppCard, we’ll bring extensive offers to hundreds of independent grocers and their customers,” said Amir El Tabib, chief business development officer at Denver-based Ibotta. “Our partnership allows Ibotta – as well as the brands, independent retailers and publishers on the Ibotta Performance Network – to meet more customers where they are and create more value throughout the market, helping to fulfill our mission to make every purchase rewarding.”

“AppCard has long been a champion for independents, and our partnership with Ibotta will help bring a richer and higher volume of offer content to these important retailers,” noted Jeremy Rabe, chief growth officer of New York-based AppCard. “We’re delighted to add Ibotta as a partner and expand our promotional content base to further enable independent grocers to compete by gaining access to more CPG offers. ”

“At a time when consumers are more cost-conscious than ever, having the ability to deliver additional value and savings is hugely impactful — for our customers as well as our retailers in offering this enhancement,” observed Bill Lipsky, VP merchandising at Shop ’n Save, a chain of more than 80 independently owned and operated stores in western Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Ohio and West Virginia.

Other independent food retailers deploying the joint solution include Piggly Wiggly, Neighborhood Fresh, Sendik’s and Geissler’s.

Digital coupons will appear on grocer’s websites, mobile apps and in-store terminals, as well as other media. Starting next month, shoppers will be able to clip digital coupons sourced through the IPN at AppCard independent grocers.