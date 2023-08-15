Berkot’s Moves to Optimize Data, Personalize Customer Experience

Berkot’s Super Foods, a family-owned and -operated neighborhood grocery store chain with 17 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, has tapped Birdzi to personalize and elevate customers’ shopping experiences at all of its stores. The partnership will help the regional grocer make use of its shopper data and incorporate new digital touchpoints to engage its customer base.

Birdzi will provide Berkot’s with automatic insights into its shoppers’ behavior and preferences. These insights will then power the indie grocer’s loyalty program as well as a personalized list of deals that are specially designed to enhance a shopper’s individualized experience. Birdzi’s loyalty solution helps shoppers maximize rewards, instant rebates, personalized recommendations and more. According to the provider, the personalized experiences and offers create a sense of community that in turn spurs loyalty, frequent visits and larger basket sizes.

[Read more: “Key Strategies for Retailers Facing Online Competition”]

“At Berkot’s, we want our customers to feel at home,” noted Trent Senne, director of IT at the Joliet, Ill.-based grocer. “By taking that extra step to fully leverage Birdzi’s loyalty program and shopper analytics dashboards, we can create highly personalized experiences that make each shopper feel heard and valued. We are looking forward to delighting our shoppers with these individually curated opportunities.”

Thanks to the collaboration, all Berkot’s customers will receive personalized offers that consider their product preferences, previous categories shopped, price sensitivities and more.

“A one-on-one approach to outreach is key to establishing a sense of community,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi. “Berkot’s is already reaping the benefits of the heightened connectivity personalization fosters as it brings its customer engagement capabilities to the next level.”