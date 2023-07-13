Dollar General’s Cash-Back Rewards Available Nationwide

Consumers are seeking deals at every single place they shop, in-store and online – and dollar stores are no exception. As a result, Dollar General Corp. is launching a new DG Cash Back Program, which allows customers to earn cash back in their DG Wallet on eligible purchases through the company’s partnership with the Ibotta Performance Network.

“As customers continue to seek new ways to stretch their budgets, we’re excited to introduce DG Cash Back on hundreds of Dollar General items to help them achieve that goal,” said Chad Fox, Dollar General’s chief marketing officer. “This is a strong addition to our financial offerings and services as we continue to expand incremental benefits for our customers.”

[Read more: “How Grocers Can Craft More Effective Loyalty Marketing Programs”]

Dollar General customers can sign up for DG Cash Back by visiting www.dollargeneral.com or through the DG mobile app. Customers can add offers available on the “Deals” page to their profile, and earnings from the program can be redeemed for future in-store purchases.

DG Cash Back is powered by the Ibotta Performance Network, the digital network that enables promotions to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta’s direct-to-consumer properties.

Ibotta delivers hundreds of cash back offers daily, helping Dollar General to increase loyalty with its shoppers by offering meaningful opportunities to save.

“Dollar General has always taken an innovative approach to customer loyalty, and this program is another example of their focus to help American consumers save money,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO at Denver-based Ibotta. “At Ibotta, our mission is to make every purchase rewarding, and our partnership with Dollar General extends our ability to fulfill that mission while enhancing DG’s value proposition to customers.”

DG Cash Back builds on Dollar General and Ibotta’s partnership announced in January 2023.

As of May 5, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.