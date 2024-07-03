Albertsons, Soda Health Bring Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits Online
More than 30 million Americans use Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits to pay for over-the-counter (OTC) products and food. In California alone, 3.5 million people receive Medicare Advantage benefits. Medicare Advantage benefits have been easier to use in recent years, with beneficiaries going from mail order-only limitations to purchasing items with their supplemental benefit cards in retail stores. This latest move from Albertsons and Soda Health allows those same beneficiaries to spend their benefit dollars at their preferred retailer – now with added convenience of online shopping and delivery.
“By extending our partnership with Albertsons Cos. to online purchases, we’re able to make sure that plan members are able to get exactly what they need without having to leave the house,” said Jared Childs, Soda Health’s VP of business development. “Everyone’s situation is different, and that’s why it’s so important to meet plan members on their own terms. With Medicare Advantage coverage now usable online at Albertsons.com, Soda Health is ensuring that the items they need are just a few clicks or taps away.”
Last year, the grocer entered into a partnership to accept benefit cards from Soda Health, enabling customers with FIS- and Soda Health-integrated benefit cards to buy eligible food and health items at Albertsons banner stores.
As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.