Albertsons, Soda Health Bring Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits Online

Last year, the grocer entered into a partnership to accept benefit cards from Soda Health, enabling customers with FIS- and Soda Health-integrated benefit cards to buy eligible food and health items at Albertsons banner stores.

As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.