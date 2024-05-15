Kroger Addresses Health Care Needs of Seniors in Atlanta

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has launched new senior-focused primary care at clinics in the Atlanta area. The grocer is collaborating with Better Health Group, a value-based primary care physician group and managed services organization, to launch the services in eight locations of The Little Clinic LLC (TLC). These services, available at clinics inside Kroger stores, aim to increase access to comprehensive senior-focused primary care designed to improve health outcomes and patient experience.

Kroger initially announced it was piloting primary care for seniors at TLCs back in December 2023.

At the eight Atlanta TLC locations, patients have access to extended in-person visits with a primary care provider to address their health care needs. Available services range from annual wellness visits, preventive care, disease management, customized care plans, and the option to access to Kroger Health services such as nutrition counseling and comprehensive medication reviews.

"Offering seniors a place to receive care that's expertly provided and convenient is paramount," said James Kirby, chief commercial officer at Kroger Health. "Kroger Health is committed to providing the personalized care our senior citizens deserve, and we make addressing their specific and unique needs a top priority. We are thrilled to provide coordinated senior-focused primary care in the greater Atlanta area, especially in several medically underserved counties."

"We are pleased to enhance the care already provided by Kroger Health," said Mike Polen, CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based Better Health Group. "This collaboration will create an avenue for seniors to receive the individualized, quality care they need and deserve. It will also allow Better Health Group to continue increasing our reach and spreading our mission to transform sick care into better health care across the nation."

This offering will also increase access to value-based care focusing first on Medicare Advantage members and traditional Medicare beneficiaries.

Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. The organization employees 24,000 health care practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.