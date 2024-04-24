Albertsons Opts for NationsBenefits to Boost Grocery Access for Medicare Advantage Members

Albertsons Cos. has joined NationsBenefits’ network of grocery and over-the-counter (OTC) retailers, enabling Medicare Advantage members to buy groceries via the Benefits Pro Portal’s retail partner marketplace at thousands of Albertsons Cos. banners. The NationsBenefits Benefits Pro Portal is a comprehensive solution that enables members to search and shop for groceries and wellness products, manage spending allowances, and monitor order statuses in real time, among other actions. Members of Medicare Advantage can now shop Albertsons’ extensive qualified grocery product selection at all of its banner stores nationwide using the Benefits Pro Portal marketplace.

“We are pleased to partner with NationsBenefits to expand access to essential groceries for Medicare Advantage members through the Benefits Pro Portal,” said Irina Pelphrey, Albertsons’ VP of health and managed care. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our communities and ensuring that individuals have convenient access to the items they need to support their health and wellness.”

“Our partnership with Albertsons Cos. marks a significant step towards enhancing the lifestyle and well-being of our members,” noted Glenn Parker, MD, CEO of NationsBenefits, a Plantation, Fla.-based provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions serving the health care managed care market. “Offering the most seamless benefit experience for our health plans and members alike has been a driving force since our inception. Building a marketplace for our members to access healthy food items delivered to their homes from their favorite local supermarket, with our technology and call center associates by their side, firmly cements our leadership in the flex benefits retail space.”

The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card allows health plans to give their members an easy way to pay for eligible items and approved services. Members get a personalized prepaid card that provides them with convenient access to funds loaded on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.