Southeastern Grocers Reveals NationsBenefits Point-of-Sale Integration

By using plan-sponsored funds distributed through NationsBenefits’ flex benefit card program, eligible Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members of NationsBenefits can buy approved healthy foods and OTC medications in all Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has joined NationsBenefits’ network of grocery and over-the-counter (OTC) retailers. NationsBenefits is a Plantation, Fla.-based provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions for the health care managed care market.

By using plan-sponsored funds distributed through NationsBenefits’ flex benefit card program, eligible Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members of NationsBenefits can buy approved healthy foods, groceries, pantry staples, wellness essentials, and OTC medications in all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores throughout the southeastern United States.

[RELATED: Walgreens Accepts Wide Array of Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits Online and in App]

“It’s always so energizing to work with partners who are just as passionate about providing food-as-medicine solutions and expanding access to healthy foods and products for the populations they serve,” noted NationsBenefits CEO Glenn Parker, MD. “We are grateful to work with Southeastern Grocers, and we wholeheartedly believe this collaboration will make it that much easier for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members across the Southeast to choose healthier options.”

NationsBenefits’ flex benefit card program allows health plans to offer their members an easy way to pay for eligible items and approved services. Members get a personalized debit card that gives them fast access to funds that are loaded monthly, quarterly or annually.

“We are delighted to partner with NationsBenefits and accept its members’ flex cards in our stores,” said Gayle Shields, Southeastern Grocers’ chief of store operations. “Together with NationsBenefits, we can help customers conveniently access and discover many healthy options to support their wellness needs at all our Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store locations.”

The direct point-of-sale integration went into effect this past January.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates nearly 400 grocery stores and approximately 180 liquor stores serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.