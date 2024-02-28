Walgreens Accepts Wide Array of Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits Online and in App

Walgreens has become the first community pharmacy to accept a broad array of Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits online at its website and through the Walgreens app. Eligible members can now choose from about 1,700 Shop Eligible Products on Walgreens’ digital channels. Consumers have been able to shop using their Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits in stores since 2019, and this move by the drug store chain offers even greater convenience with new digital shopping solutions, regardless of payment method.

“As a health and well-being destination for everyone, Walgreens is always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with solutions for every shopper,” noted Tracey D. Brown, EVP, president, Walgreens Retail and chief customer officer. “Accepting Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits online and on the Walgreens app improves shopping solutions for those who are homebound, have limited mobility or are simply short on time.”

The new offering provides additional digital health and well-being features, among them 30-minute pickup and one-hour delivery of retail products, same-day prescription delivery, Walgreens Rx Savings Finder, Walgreens Virtual Healthcare, and Seniors Day discounts on every first Tuesday of the month. Walgreens accepts Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits online from various well-known providers.

The customer experience on Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app is seamless and easy for Medicare Advantage members:

They can browse eligible products according to their plan on a dedicated over-the-counter (OTC) landing page. Members will see a list of eligible items associated with their plan, in addition to common eligible OTC items across various plans.

Members can purchase OTC eligible items, including Walgreens branded items, by inputting their Medicare Advantage card numbers as their first form of payment. Eligible OTC products are paid for using their available card funds. Members will need to use another form of payment for items outside of their OTC supplemental benefits.

Walgreens continues to add new payer plans for OTC and associated eligible items.

Medicare Advantage members can stretch their dollars even further by using myWalgreens, America’s largest free health-and-wellness loyalty program, to earn and redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on their purchases. The program is free to join in-store, online at Walgreens’ website or from the Walgreens app.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.