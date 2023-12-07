Walgreens Rx Savings Finder Helps Patients Pay Less for Prescription Meds

The Walgreens Rx Savings Finder tool is available to all Walgreens customers at no cost.

Walgreens has launched its new Rx Savings Finder, a simple-to-use digital tool designed to help customers save money on prescription medications. Rx Savings Finder finds free third-party discount cards, providing patients with a quick and easy way to find lower prices on their Walgreens medications.

“Inflation not only impacts our pockets but can have serious implications on health,” said Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer at Walgreens. “Over one-third of Americans have avoided a prescription refill to reduce costs and with over 131 million Americans taking at least one prescription medication, this is very concerning. That is why we have launched Walgreens Rx Savings Finder – to empower our customers with transparent prescription costs and help them save money on medications.”

[Read more: "CVS Introduces More Transparent and Sustainable Model for Retail Pharmacy"]

The Walgreens Rx Savings Finder tool helps to alleviate cost concerns for patients by offering savings on thousands of medications as well as providing transparent pricing before they reach the checkout counter. Available online at Walgreens.RxSense.com, the tool is available to all Walgreens customers for free, with no monthly subscription or yearly membership needed.

Rx Savings Finder is now available at Walgreens pharmacies nationwide. Patients can access the discount card prices by text message or email, which can be presented to a Walgreens pharmacy team member so the savings can be applied to the price of their prescription medications.

By consolidating the search process across multiple discount card websites, Walgreens not only saves patients valuable time and reduces the cost of vital medications, but also takes an important step in alleviating the workload of its pharmacists. In a move that has been dubbed “Pharmageddon,” workers at many retail pharmacies, including Walgreens, recently walked off the job to call attention to poor working conditions that are putting employees and patients at risk.

Pharmacists, technicians and support staff claim that increased demands on understaffed teams — such as administering vaccines while addressing hundreds of backlogged prescriptions — have become untenable and are impeding their ability to do their jobs responsibly.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.