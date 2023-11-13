Hy-Vee to Host Senior Wellness Days in Iowa Stores

Midwest grocer Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with the Iowa Area Agencies on Aging to host a series of Senior Wellness Days at select Hy-Vee stores across Iowa over the next several weeks.

Hy-Vee’s Senior Wellness Days are free to the public and will have services and resources available to assist older Iowans in managing their health.

“In an effort to increase health care access and improve health outcomes for older Iowans, we are proud to partner with the Iowa Area Agencies on Aging to host Senior Wellness Days across Iowa,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “We hope these events will encourage routine vaccinations ahead of the upcoming holiday season and provide more resources to help individuals better manage their health.”

Free Vaccinations

Individuals over the age of 60 can visit a participating Hy-Vee Pharmacy to receive vaccinations for COVID-19, RSV, shingles and/or pneumococcal pneumonia on Senior Wellness Day (with no prescription necessary). At each participating Hy-Vee Pharmacy location, the first 250 individuals who get a vaccine will receive a $25 Hy-Vee gift card, courtesy of the Iowa Area Agencies on Aging.

Only walk-ins will be accepted for these events. For more eligibility details, individuals can visit www.hy-vee.com/healthnew/senior. Individuals can also visit this page to download and complete a vaccine consent form in advance to bring with them on their Senior Wellness Day. Individuals should also bring their insurance or Medicare Part B/Part D card (if a Medicare recipient) to their vaccination.

Medicare Assistance

Individuals can meet with a Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle representative to learn about Medicare coverage options. Hy-Vee pharmacy staff will also be available to conduct free Medicare Part D plan comparison reviews. Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is currently open through Dec. 7.

Free A1C Screenings

A Hy-Vee registered dietitian will be on site to administer free A1C screenings (while supplies last), which measure individual’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months. This is a common test used to identify prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Individuals will also be able to learn about nutritional services available at Hy-Vee.

Financial Services

Individuals can meet with representatives from Midwest Heritage (a Hy-Vee subsidiary) to learn about financial fraud protection, checking and savings accounts, Certificates of Deposit with competitive rates, and more.

Participating Iowa Stores, Event Dates

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 West Broadway, Council Bluffs

Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carroll Hy-Vee,905 US Highway 30, West Carroll

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marion Hy-Vee,3600 Business Highway 151, Marion

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locust Street Hy-Vee, (in the Club Room), 400 South Locust, Dubuque

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastside Hy-Vee,812 South First Avenue, Iowa City

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottumwa Hy-Vee,1025 North Quincy Avenue, Ottumwa

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 South 29th Street, Fort Dodge

Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1140 North Jefferson, Ottumwa

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waukee Hy-Vee, 1005 East Hickman Road, Waukee

Thursday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 East Euclid Avenue, Des Moines

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 75,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.